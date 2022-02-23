Local health agencies reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on the Palouse on Tuesday in their first update since last week.
Whitman County reported 29 new cases since its last update Thursday, bringing the pandemic total to 9,191. The Washington Department of Health data showed no new deaths were reported over the weekend.
There have been 88 total deaths in Whitman County since the start of the pandemic.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 14 new cases and no new deaths in Latah County. Those cases include one person younger than the age of 5, one person between ages 13 and 17, four people between ages 18 and 29, four people in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s.
There have been 6,062 confirmed cases, 545 probable cases and 46 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.