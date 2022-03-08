Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 18 COVID-19 deaths Monday, two of which were among Latah County residents.
An explanation on the agency’s website said the deaths registered Monday may have occurred over the last few months but were just recently reported to the health department.
Latah County added two new cases Monday. There have been 6,095 confirmed cases, 549 probable cases and 48 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health didn’t provide a case update Monday, but its website lists the COVID-19 activity level as “low.”
The number of new cases per 100,000 in the past seven days in the county is 48, according to the website.