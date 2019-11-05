The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation is accepting applications to fill two vacancies on its 15-member board of community advisers.
Interested persons should live in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis or Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield or Whitman counties in Washington; or Wallowa County in Oregon.
The primary responsibility of the board is to advise to the foundation’s trustee in the distribution of the foundation’s philanthropic contributions to health and welfare projects throughout the region. In 2018, the foundation distributed more than $250,000 to more than 20 different grant projects in its first year of grantmaking. For 2019 the foundation is expected to distribute $900,000 in grants.
To apply, visit lewisclarkhealth.org. Applications can be obtained by contacting the Foundation trustee, Idaho Trust Bank, at (208) 664-6448. Completed applications should be submitted online. Review of applications will begin Monday.