A program aimed at feeding Pullman’s K-12 students at home received a welcome boost from the local Rotary Club, bulking up take-home grocery bags for students to help tide them over during the winter break.
Started in spring 2017, the all-volunteer Pullman School Pantry Program has endeavored to send bags packed with meals and healthy snacks home with participating students at the end of every week.
Thanks to a modest $350 grant from their district, which includes clubs in Idaho, eastern Washington and stretches to British Columbia, the Rotary Club of Pullman supplied a little extra capital and manpower to fill more than 200 bags, each of which went home with a student for the holidays.
“Rotary has really strong roots in helping children and also ensuring that there’s food security and so this seemed like a really great project that aligned well with our values,” Pullman Rotary President Alison Weigley explained.
“That was wonderful because it allowed us to add and give (students) more — because that’s a huge part of our budget, is to be able to add fresh fruit,” said Linhda Sagen, president of the pantry program. “Because they were able to do that, we were able to use buy three-pound bags of cuties — the mandarin oranges — to send home to each kid, so they have a bag of fresh fruit.”
Fueled by volunteers, donations and grants, the pantry program spends about $1,000 a month sending food home with about 215 participating students every weekend, Sagen said. She said typical items include granola bars, fresh fruit and vegetables and even components to cook a meal or two.
There is no need to demonstrate financial distress in order to participate in the program, she said, just a short questionnaire asking basic information like the student’s name and whether they have any food allergies.
Sagen said if a community is serious about providing truly accessible education to everyone, it is crucial to meet children’s nutrition needs at home as well as at school.
“We’re expecting kids to learn and do math and behavior stuff (but) they don’t have anything their belly since lunch the day before,” Sagen said. “Each of the schools have a pantry and so teachers can access that to feed them as an immediate need and then they get them signed up for the weekend.”
Originally founded to eradicate polio, Weigley said the Rotary Club is also committed to bettering their communities and supporting local efforts like the Pullman School Pantry Program dovetails neatly with their mission of service. While many local residents are unaware of the conditions many of their neighbors face, Weigley noted that Whitman County is one of the most food insecure counties in the state. She said for students, limited access to healthy food directly affects their ability to learn.
“Just having a role in helping fulfill that need is really important — Rotary, we’re all about service, people of action, and doing something for the greater good of our community and our world,” She said. “If we can play a small role in just doing that, to help energize and enrich the efforts of other volunteers who are doing that out of the kindness of their hearts and their time, that feels like a really strong win.
Those who wish to find out more about the pantry program or to offer their support can contact pullmanschoolspantry@gmail.com, or lindhasagen@yahoo.com.
“Support does not just mean money,” Sagen said. “If you would like to volunteer to help us, we are always looking for volunteers.”
