Shanon Gray

A hearing involving the family of one of the University of Idaho students killed in a November quadruple homicide has been scheduled for May 25.

The Goncalves family has filed a motion in Latah County 2nd District Court to appeal, amend, or clarify the nondissemination order in the case of murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

