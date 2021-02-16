Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Snow likely. High 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.