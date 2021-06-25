Heat in L-C Valley could break records

LEWISTON — Don’t bother asking — it is indeed hot enough, and it’s going to get worse.
Scorching weather of unusual length and intensity will roast the Pacific Northwest over the next several days.
“This is a record-breaking heat wave in both how hot it’s going to be and how long it will last,” said meteorologist Andy Brown with the National Weather Service at Spokane. “For the next eight days, all the way through the Fourth of July, the (high) temperature is expected to be at or above 100 degrees.”
The triple digits are forecast to begin Saturday when the thermometer at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport could hit 104. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures between 110 to 115 degrees, according to Brown, and Thursday could range between 108 and 110 degrees.
The prolonged blast of hot air is expected to rival one in the summer of 2015 that saw nine consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures in Lewiston and Clarkston at about the same time of year.
“We will be flirting with that,” he said.
It isn’t expected to be much cooler on the Palouse, with the expected high at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport predicted to be 89 today, 95 Saturday, 99 Sunday, 106 Monday, 106 Tuesday, 101 Wednesday and 101 Thursday.
Officials from a wide range of agencies are issuing warnings and tips to help people navigate the heat: Fire officials are asking people to use extreme caution when doing anything that could spark a blaze; Lewiston and Nez Perce County officials are identifying places that could be opened as cooling shelters for those without access to air conditioning; and animal experts are offering tips to keep pets and farm animals healthy in the heat.
“I have been doing this for over 30 years, and this is the driest I have ever seen it for this time of year. We are seeing fire activity that is already extreme,” said Noel Hardin, chief of Asotin County Fire District No. 1. “We are asking everybody to use extreme caution when you are out doing anything around dry grass and shrubs. Even a lawn mower hitting a rock can spark a fire.”
The acute temperatures present extra dangers for firefighters, prompting fire departments in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to make plans to quickly assist each other in the event of a blaze.
“I don’t care if it’s a house fire or wildland fire, this kind of heat can suck the energy out of firefighters,” Hardin said.
Officials on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests have not yet implemented restrictions on things like campfires but are closely monitoring fire conditions. They are asking campers to use established fire rings and have access to water, shovels or fire extinguishers if they plan on having a fire.
“Even though we are not quite at the threshold for implementing fire restrictions just yet, we are closing in quickly and have to understand all of the current conditions that factor in,” said Barry Ruklic, deputy fire staff officer on the forest. “These conditions can change rapidly this time of year, especially with the given hot, dry weather forecasts over the next couple of weeks.”
The heat can be especially taxing on the elderly and very young, the weather service’s Brown said. Health experts advise people to avoid strenuous activity during the heat of the day, to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and to stay indoors in air-conditioned areas whenever possible.
“We need to take extra precautions to make sure we are taking care of ourselves and the people around us,” he said.
Lewiston and Nez Perce county officials are identifying places that could be used as cooling shelters said city of Lewiston spokeswoman Carol Mauer. That could include the Lewiston City Library and Lewiston Community Center. Mauer said city officials are also talking with administrators at the Lewiston School District to see if some of its buildings can be used.
Pet owners should make sure their animals have access to shade and clean water they can access whenever they want, said Charlie Powell, a spokesman for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine at Pullman.
Powell noted dogs with darker and thicker coats will heat faster and advised people avoid exercising their dogs except in the early morning or late-night hours. He said people should rethink leaving their dogs tethered or chained outdoors, especially if they don’t have adequate shade or they might knock over water bowls with their chains.
“Don’t put a pet in a car, even for a few seconds, in this kind of weather. A car can heat up so fast,” he said. “It can lead to devastating heat injuries and even be fatal.”
Large animals like horses should have access to shade or shield and should have abundant free-choice water.
