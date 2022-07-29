The Palouse saw its hottest day of the summer Thursday, and the heat wave is expected to continue through the weekend.
The official high at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane, which also extended its excessive heat warning through Sunday. Highs approaching 100 are in the forecast the next three days.
Elsewhere in the Northwest, triple-digit heat was being investigated as the cause of death for four people in Oregon.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said hyperthermia was suspected in the deaths this week of at least three people in Multnomah County, which is home to Portland. A fourth death in eastern Oregon’s Umatilla County may also have been caused by heat, the agency said Thursday in an email.
The deaths occurred on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The state medical examiner’s office said the heat-related death designation is preliminary and could change after further investigation. Such investigations could take months, it said.
The state has roasted since Monday and temperatures at or near triple digits were forecast into the weekend. Portland could be on track to break a record for the duration of the hot spell, authorities said, as local governments and nonprofits scrambled to expand capacity at cooling centers.
“For the next several days through Saturday we’re going to be within a few degrees of 100 every day,” said Colby Neuman, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Portland.
Temperatures in Oregon’s largest city are forecast to soar to 101 degrees again today. On Tuesday, Portland set daily record 102.
Seattle on Tuesday also reported a new record daily high of 94. The heat spell was forecast to last into Saturday in western Washington as well.
The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warnings from Thursday through Saturday evening.
The duration of the heat wave puts Portland “in the running” for tying its longest streak of six consecutive days of 95 or higher, Neuman said.
Heat-related 911 calls in Portland have tripled in recent days, from an estimated eight calls on Sunday to 28 calls on Tuesday, said Dan Douthit, a spokesperson for the city’s Bureau of Emergency Management. Most calls involved a medical response, Douthit added.
Multnomah County said more people have been visiting emergency departments for heat-related symptoms.
Emergency department visits “have remained elevated since Sunday,” the county said in a statement. “In the past three days, hospitals have treated 13 people for heat illness, when they would normally expect to see two or three.”
People working or exercising outside, along with older people, were among those taken to emergency departments, the statement added.
William Nonluecha, who lives in a tent in Portland, sought out shade with some friends as the temperature soared Wednesday afternoon. Nonluecha was less than a minute’s walk from a cooling shelter set up by local authorities but wasn’t aware it was open. He said the heat in his tent was almost unbearable.
His friend Mel Taylor, who was homeless last year but now has transitional housing, said during a record-breaking heat wave last summer a man in a tent near his died from heat exhaustion and no one realized it. He’s afraid the same thing might happen this summer.
“He was in his tent for like a week and the smell, that’s how they figured out that he was dead,” Taylor said. “It’s sad.”
Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves following last summer’s deadly “heat dome” weather phenomenon that prompted record temperatures and deaths.
About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during that heat wave, which hit in late June and early July. The temperature at the time soared to an all-time high of 116 in Portland and smashed heat records in cities and towns across the region. Many of those who died were older and lived alone.
Other regions of the U.S. often experience temperatures of 100 degrees. But in regions like the Pacific Northwest, people are not as acclimated to the heat and are more susceptible to it, said Craig Crandall, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
“There’s a much greater risk for individuals in areas such as the Northwest to have higher instances of heat-related injuries and death,” Crandall said.
Officials in Seattle and Portland on Tuesday issued air quality advisories expected to last through Saturday, warning that smog may reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Farther south, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory on Wednesday for western Nevada and northeast California that is set to last from the late Thursday morning until Saturday night. Across the region, near record daytime high temperatures will range from 99 to 104 degrees.