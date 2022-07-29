The Palouse saw its hottest day of the summer Thursday, and the heat wave is expected to continue through the weekend.

The official high at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane, which also extended its excessive heat warning through Sunday. Highs approaching 100 are in the forecast the next three days.

Elsewhere in the Northwest, triple-digit heat was being investigated as the cause of death for four people in Oregon.

Tags

Recommended for you