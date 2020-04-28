The race to grab the Republican ticket for the Idaho 5th Legislative District House A seat features two men who ran unsuccessfully for political office the past two years.
Hari Heath, a logger from Santa, ran for the same seat in 2018, losing to Bill Goesling in the primary.
Brandon Mitchell, a business owner from Moscow, ran for Moscow City Council in November but lost.
Goesling, R-Moscow, chose not to seek reelection after serving one term.
The winner of next month’s primary will face Dulce Kersting-Lark, D-Moscow, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Heath describes himself as a “liberty legislator” who advocates for responsible government that follows the Constitution.
Mitchell said this is the right time to run for him, especially with Goesling not seeking another term. He said he wants to keep the seat Republican to maintain conservative values.
“As an active citizen, I believe that it’s my turn to serve for a couple terms,” Mitchell said.
Heath said one of his priorities, if elected, is to legalize hemp without excessive regulations. Legislation that would have allowed for the production and processing of industrial hemp in Idaho died in the House State Affairs Committee in March, meaning Idaho is one of two states without a legal hemp industry.
Heath addressed the committee in Boise, encouraging it to vote no because the Idaho Republican Party opposes federal involvement in agricultural production, according to a Lewiston Tribune story. The state plan mandated by the proposed bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, would have needed to be approved by the federal government.
Heath, who has worked as a hemp farmer, told the Daily News the bill was essentially “law enforcement’s bill.”
“I applaud Representative Troy’s attempts over many years to get a hemp bill going, but we just shouldn’t be caving into law enforcement and their addiction to prohibition money and we need to look at the subject again in a brighter light and find something that actually works because basically what we’ve been doing for 80 years has been a failure,” Heath said.
Heath said he would also like to reduce spending, regulations and the power of committee chairmen.
For every bill that creates a new law, Heath said he would like to “repeal or substantially reform” a law that needs to be reworked.
“It’s not that we need to go down and make more laws,” he said. “We should probably get rid of a law for every law we make.”
Heath said “ending the murder of the innocent and the unborn” is another priority. He also said the state has great firearms laws that probably need a “few finishing touches (for Idaho) to be perhaps the best state in the union for firearms freedom.”
Heath said he liked a bill introduced in the recent legislative session that would have repealed the property tax and increased the sales tax.
“I like the idea, but it has a lot of points that need development,” he said.
Mitchell holds many of Heath’s beliefs.
He said the state needs to cut spending and regulations, and that he is pro-life and pro-gun rights.
“I think the government needs to scale down some of the spending they do,” Mitchell said. “They do way too much spending on things.”
He said he has managed business budgets for 25 years, which would help him as a state legislator.
“Controlling spending is huge for me because if you can control spending, it lowers taxes in general,” he said.
Mitchell said he loves the fact the state cut so many regulations last year.
Idaho surpassed South Dakota in 2019 becoming the least-regulated state in the country by cutting and simplifying 75 percent of regulatory rules.
“It’s awesome to see,” Mitchell said.
As a business owner himself, Mitchell said he wants to protect small businesses.
He said Latah and Benewah counties, which comprise the 5th Legislative District, have diverse industries like education, logging and farming - all industries that need to be protected because they allow communities to thrive.
“I think the biggest change that I would like to make is building unity (in the Legislature) so that we can all get on the same page and we’re all working together for the good of the people and not looking at ways that we can improve our own lives or our own agendas, because it’s not about us. It’s about the people,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said he is the best candidate partly because he experienced two sides of living.
He grew up in Syracuse, Utah - 30 miles north of Salt Lake City - in a broken home. Mitchell said his mother lived off the welfare system but he decided in high school that when he has a family of his own, he would not live like that. So, his strong work ethic originated in high school, he said.
“I’m a very solid candidate, someone who can go to Boise and speak for the people of Latah and Benewah” counties,” Mitchell said.
Heath said he is a better candidate than Mitchell because he is well connected with a number of legislators and has a better understanding of how government works.
“Brandon is a really nice guy and I’m glad he’s stepping up,” Heath said. “I just think he’s not quite as ready yet and I hope he continues to be involved.”
Heath is not without prior criminal issues.
He was a fugitive from the law for 10 years, according to a story that ran two years ago in the Daily News.
Heath, though, told the Daily News in 2018 his evasions were justified because the federal government violated his constitutional rights in a case stemming from a 1997 incident involving a U.S. Forest Service officer.
“Basically they were completely wrong - they violated the Constitution,” Heath said. “They violated their own rules, the Forest Service officer lied - so it was wrong. It was a matter of principle, so as a principled person, I didn’t volunteer (to go to jail).”
The May 19 Idaho primary will be conducted by absentee ballot only because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus at polling stations.
To vote, residents must fill out an absentee ballot request form. Visit idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho to request an absentee ballot.
Latah County voters can also print a request form, fill it out and return it by mail or in person at the Latah County Auditor’s Office in the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow. Request forms must be received by 8 p.m. May 19 and ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. June 2.
Garrett Cabeza