The Camas Prairie and the Palouse north of Moscow were inundated Thursday with 7 to 9 inches of white stuff, while the Lewiston-Clarkston valley saw mostly rain.

Steven Van Horn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane said the heavy snowfall was expected to taper off late Thursday and folks can expect drier but colder temperatures through the weekend.

“We’re not looking at much of a chance of precipitation,” Van Horn said Thursday afternoon. “There’ll be some showers that will linger through (Thursday night), maybe another half inch or so. But not much change of additional precipitation through the weekend. Just getting colder.”

Recommended for you