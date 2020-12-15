Helping hand

Pete Caster/Daily NewsPreston Meeks, of Genesee, uses his ATV with a plow attached to clear the walkways and driveway of his sister-in-laws home Monday afternoon along Genesee Juliaetta Road in Genesee.

 Pete Caster/Daily News

Preston Meeks, of Genesee, uses his ATV with a plow attached to clear off the walkways and driveway of his sister-in-laws home Monday afternoon along Genesee Juliaetta Road in Genesee.

Tags

Recommended for you