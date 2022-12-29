Veterans in the criminal justice system may face additional hurdles when they seek treatment, but they can get help with those obstacles in a 2nd District program tailored specifically for them.

Each veteran who comes through the veterans court program has their own challenges that create a new and unique experience for the mentor, said Pat Carey, veteran mentor coordinator. The mentor tries to connect with the person and help them work through the issues that have put them in the criminal justice system. Carey, of Moscow, has been a mentor for the last eight years and is himself an Army veteran serving from 1969-72.

Veterans treatment court serves all of the 2nd District, which includes Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Clearwater and Lewis counties. However, covering that large of an area poses a challenge for letting people know about the program and providing mentors.

Tags

Recommended for you