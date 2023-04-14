Hempfest gears up for 26th edition

The Moscow Hempfest is returning to East City Park on Saturday for a day of education and fun. It is free to attend and is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hempfest got its start in Moscow in 1996, said organizer Arlene Falcon. It was a student effort and was always planned around Mom’s Weekend, now Parent and Family Weekend. Falcon got her start as a vendor those first few years.

It was 2006 when she would become the head of Hempfest. Falcon said she only started to help with the organizing because she had not heard anything and didn’t want to see the event end.

