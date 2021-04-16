Her roots run deep at Gritman, in region

Jennifer Rouse has worked half her life in hospitals, including the last nine years at Gritman Medical Center. Now, she serves patients as the lone full-time family practice nurse practitioner at Gritman’s Kendrick Family Care Clinic.
“I’ve been overwhelmed with the positivity that I’ve received from the patients,” Rouse said. “They have been very welcoming, very kind, very excited to have somebody here.”
Rouse, 37, has been working at the clinic since early March. She said the position was vacant for a couple months but providers from other rural Gritman clinics as well as the Gritman Internal Medicine Clinic pitched in to treat patients at the Kendrick clinic during the vacancy.
Rouse said her experience at Gritman, most recently as an emergency room nurse and as the hospital’s clinical educator, has allowed her to form professional relationships with providers, which will help her in her new role as a primary care provider in Kendrick.
A graduate of Orofino High School, Rouse has been in the region for 25 years.
She said she has only ever considered working in health care, noting she received a scholarship in high school that would have helped her become a nurse.
“I ended up not using it because I went to a different college but when I was awarded that, it just kind of solidified this idea that I wanted to be a nurse and work in healthcare,” she said.
When not treating patients, Rouse said she loves fishing, hunting, hiking and scavenging with her husband and their four children.
“Basically anything to give us an excuse to get outside,” she said.
She said she sees about 10 patients a day at the Kendrick clinic but expects that number to increase to about 15. Besides patients from Kendrick, Rouse said she sees patients that live as far away as Orofino and the Lewiston-Clarkston valley.
“These people are tough,” Rouse said of her rural patients. “They come in when they’re very sick versus what you see in Moscow (where) it’s a little more convenient to pop in and out of a doctor’s office. I would say in Moscow we’re seeing them access care more often. And down here, they try to rub some dirt on it and walk it off for a while before they come in.”
But, Rouse said she wants patients to visit her before they encounter a serious medical issue.
She said it is important for patients to commit to an annual visit so she can discuss preventative medicine and early identification of chronic diseases, like diabetes and hypertension.
“If we can get a hold of those early, then we won’t need to see you as often later,” Rouse said.
She said one of her favorite sayings is, “If you don’t take time for your wellness, you’ll be forced to make time for your illness.”
Rouse said the high cost of healthcare, having to miss work and/or having to find child care are huge deterrents in scheduling a doctor’s appointment.
“We can manage this now, and you might pay a monthly prescription or you might end up with an open heart surgery in 10 years,” she said. “So I understand it’s hard, and as a mom of four, I get it, but it is important to make time for your health.”
