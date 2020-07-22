When former state schools superintendent Marilyn Howard, 81, died at her Eagle home last week following a long illness, she left a legacy that touched every corner of the state. However, friends and loved ones on the Palouse felt the loss perhaps more acutely than most.
Howard, a Democrat, surprised many in 1998 when she unseated Republican incumbent Anne Fox for the first of her two terms in the state’s top education position, elected as Idaho’s 23rd State Superintendent of Public Instruction. She defeated Republican challenger Tom Luna four years later and was the last Democrat to hold a statewide office in Idaho.
Howard, a Mackay native, studied education at the University of Idaho and began her teaching career in Lewiston in 1960. After a few years of teaching on both sides of the Washington-Idaho border, Howard was selected to be principal of Moscow’s West Park Elementary school, where she made a lasting impression on students, parents and employees alike.
Moscow’s Ellen Johansen, who taught special education at West Park at the time, said Howard was an incredible mentor, supervisor and friend.
“Some people might have seen her stoic and not approachable, but that was the furthest thing from the truth,” Johansen said. “She was passionate about her work and about teaching all children — because there’s the top of the line, and then the kids that struggle more and she was an advocate for all kids and finding a way to reach all children.”
Even after winning the position of the state’s top public education official, Johansen said Howard still made a point of visiting Moscow and the school community she loved. More than one of Howard’s friends remembers cohorts of teachers meeting with her during these visits.
Retired West Park kindergarten teacher Maurene Schroeder described Howard as a careful listener — always hearing people out before offering her piece. Schroeder said Howard was deeply passionate about the work of education and always put the duties of her office ahead of her political ambitions.
“I loved working under her,” Schroeder said. “I think she had very high expectations for her teachers, but I think she was very fair and teachers had a voice.”
Bill Marineau, who succeeded Howard as West Park principal when she took office, said Howard was an expert in literacy instruction and left some big shoes for him to fill.
Marineau said he was particularly impressed by Howard’s “Dinner and a Book” program encouraging parents to read with their children for at least 20 minutes a day and discuss what they read at meals. Howard would eventually deploy Dinner and a Book as a strategy to boost literacy statewide.
“It was really amazing to step into a school that was run by a person who made reading her mission,” Marineau said. “Of course, you change those things as a new principle, but (the program) was so sound and made so much sense that we continued to have Dinner and a Book every year.”
Howard is commonly described as warm and joyful with a rich sense of humor.
Johansen recalled one episode in particular featuring a set of notoriously hideous window curtains, covered in flowers on an orange background, that hung in West Park since time immemorial. The building was eventually outfitted with new blinds to replace them but that was not the end of the dreaded orange drapes, Johansen said.
“We had our Christmas party that year and she had a gift for every person that was there, all the staff members, and said ‘I want you to open these all at the same time,’ ” Johansen recalled with a laugh. “We all opened them and they were potholders — and we all kind of went, ‘potholders ... ?’ — then one of the staff members went ‘The curtains from the office!’ — she had made potholders for everyone (out of the curtains).”
After completing her second term as State Superintendent, Howard chose not to run again, but still remained active in public life and a devoted friend. Johansen and Schroeder both said they stayed in touch with Howard — sending Christmas cards and the odd text — and so it was no great surprise to learn of her passing July 13.
Johansen said Howard’s drive to stay busy was as sharp as ever. She said even while in hospice care, Howard was still doing hand work on quilts for her daughter’s shop in Boise.
“She just didn’t quit,” Johansen said.
Johansen said she will miss her friend and mentor “with a smile,” knowing she lived a full life and the work she devoted herself to will be carried on by those that knew and admired her.
“She leaves quite a legacy in her work and through her family and all of the people that were able to work with her,” Johansen said. “Her work will go on and she will be remembered by lots of folks — there’ll be a hole, but she did good work.”
