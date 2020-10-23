The Palouse could see heavy snowfall and potentially record-breaking cold weather this weekend.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeffrey Cote said there will be a mixture of rain and snow falling during the daytime on today. Snow will continue to fall overnight and through Saturday afternoon.
He said there is a chance Pullman could see 2-3 inches of snow with as much as 6-7 inches possibly falling on the Idaho side of the border.
Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-or-high 30s today during the daytime and dip into the 20s overnight. Saturday’s temperatures will hover around 32 degrees Saturday during the daytime but drop into single digits overnight and into Sunday morning.
Cote said these temperatures are not unheard of for this time of year in the region, but they are unusually cold and could reach record-breaking levels.
Cote said temperatures could rise to the upper-30s and into the 40s starting Tuesday.
The National Weather Service warns that commuting may be treacherous today evening. Additionally, heavy snow may lead to broken tree limbs and power outages.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising people to carry supplies in their car in case of emergency such as a first-aid kit, warm clothes, water and a cellphone charger. It also recommends having a full tank of gas, driving at slower speeds and leaving extra space between vehicles.
The city of Moscow is asking people to not shovel or blow snow into the street as this could cause dangerous situations.
“If you can, please avoid on-street parking,” the city posted on Facebook. “This makes the plowing process much quicker and safer for the city operators, and your vehicles.”
The city also recommended people winterize their homes and harvest what’s left in their gardens.