Region expects sunny conditions through weekend

A boater enjoys the summer like weather as they cruise up the Snake River on Friday near Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune

Folks planning a picnic or an outing for Mother’s Day weekend will have sunny weather for it, the National Weather Service at Spokane reported Friday.

Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley that are forecast in the mid-80s or low 90s are higher than average for this time of year.

“Temperatures are going to stay warm through the weekend and through next week and, potentially through next weekend,” Nisbet said. “This is not typical for Lewiston. The average high temperature is 71, so they’re going to be 15 to 20 degrees above average.”

Tags

Recommended for you