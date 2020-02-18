David Benscoter, head of the Lost Apple Project, will announce several rediscoveries at the Palouse People series program from 7-8 p.m. Thursday in the Freight Room at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Whitman County Historical Society partnered with Benscoter and the Lost Apple Project in 2016 to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in the Inland Empire. LAP volunteers seek to identify and map apple trees and orchards planted prior to 1920 in eastern Washington.