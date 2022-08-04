Heritage Tree Mystery

Gina Gormley of Moscow submitted this image of a plaque at her home, which sits at the base of her European Hornbeam tree on Highland Drive. The Daily News recently published a story which highlighted a tree owned by Bill and Donna Woolston in the Fort Russell District, indicating it was the first Heritage Tree to be designated in the city. We reached out to the city of Moscow, and received this information from Moscow Parks and Facilities Manager David Schott. His response helped clear up the mystery: “(The Woolston’s) red oak was the first Moscow Heritage Tree nominated and approved by the Moscow Tree Commission under the recently adopted Moscow Heritage Tree Program,” Schott wrote. “... In my research, there has not been a program officially adopted by Moscow City Council. However, I did find a the beginnings of a program in 2006. Prior to this, in 1999 and 2000, the (then) Moscow Tree Committee issued a (bulletins) with a nomination form for a heritage tree and a list of Moscow’s Heritage Trees. ... This is very likely where this picture has come from.”
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Third WSU police official is reassigned during recent investigation
- Whitman County Humane Society staff to resign
- Garbage truck crash north of Pullman sends one person to hospital
- Garbage truck crashes north of Pullman; one person unresponsive
- Driver severely injured after vehicle rollover on Highway 195
- Water alternative for region gains traction
- UI program brings Indigenous ideas to the classroom
- OPINION: With Arkoosh, there is hope for competency
- Moscow gets chance to party with police
- The elephant in the room