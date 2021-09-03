Jenifer Piper snapped this image Aug. 13 in Viola of a heron perched atop a pine tree on a smoky morning. Piper uploaded the image to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at Inland360.com.
Subscriber email options
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Advertisement
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Moscow wildfire forces evacuations; structures claimed
- Fire on the mountain
- UPDATE: Moscow Mountain fire continues to burn
- ‘The only thing standing is the chimney’
- Colfax city fire chief dies while fighting wildfire
- Gritman calls for volunteer help; one new COVID-19 death reported in Latah County
- Structure fire ignited wildland blaze near Moscow Mountain
- Redistricting will likely split a local county
- His View: Your COVID-19 fear bubble is wholly your own
- Cynthia Ann (Cyndi) (Proctor)