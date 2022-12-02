High fives all around

A University of Idaho student walks through the snow as class resumes Monday on the Moscow campus. In the foreground are multi-colored handprints on a window of the Idaho Student Union Building.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

A University of Idaho student walks through the snow recently on the Moscow campus. In the foreground are an array of colorful hand prints on a window of the Idaho Student Union Building.

Tags

Recommended for you