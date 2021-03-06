High-flying pooch

A border-collie named Trixie, 11, leaps to catch a frisbee at Berman Creekside Park in Moscow on Thursday afternoon.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- A place to meet ... but mostly eat
- Officials monitor virus uptick in Pullman, Colfax and Garfield, believed to be from community spread
- Pullman businesses Noshies, Glassphemy to temporarily close
- One new COVID-19 death reported in Latah County
- Teacher bill narrowly passes Idaho House
- Kenneth Wayne Kipp
- Patricia Ryan
- Vandals upset Eastern Washington in delayed dome opener
- UI Greek chapters in COVID-19 quarantine
- Lewis-Clark State College gets unexpected budget bump