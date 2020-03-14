Performances for Pullman High School’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” began Thursday and will continue with performances scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m. today at the school’s theater, 510 NW Greyhound Way.
Additional performances are scheduled for March 19, 20 and 21.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students, available at the door.
Seating at each performance will be limited to 225 individuals in accordance with social distancing recommendations, and the theater will be cleaned and disinfected prior to every performance.
The performance will be filmed and will be available online by March 24 at shortened link bit.ly/2Qb0vZa. The production is double cast, and both full casts will be filmed.
Donations to support the “Beauty and the Beast” production and other projects can be sent to Pullman High School. Checks should be made payable to PHS ASB Fund, and note “PHS Drama Club” on the memo line.