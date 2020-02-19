The Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program is sponsoring a podcast contest for Idaho high school students in celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment.
Students, working individually or in groups, can submit a 5- to 10-minute podcast that ties to the American Bar Association’s 2020 Law Day theme: “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy: The 19th Amendment at 100.”
Podcasts will be reviewed by a judging panel who will score the entries on content, delivery and production. The deadline for submission is April 1. Winners will be announced May 1. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three entries: $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.
For more information, visit idaholawfoundation.org and click the Law Day link from the main page.