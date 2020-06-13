Three area high school seniors were awarded the 2020 National Merit Scholarship. The three are among 2,500 award recipients nationally who received a $2,500 scholarship.
The area winners were Dalton Conway of Moscow High School, Melody Gebremedhin of Pullman High School, and Matteya Proctor of Deary High School.
According to information received from the National Merit Scholarship foundation, Conway plans to study aerospace engineering in college, Gebremedhin plans to study medicine and Proctor plans to study neuroscience.
More than 1.5 million juniors in approximately 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
Last fall, approximately 15,000 semifinalists were named and asked to submit a scholarship application, which included writing an essay.
Three students from the region also received college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for as much as four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. Recipients are a part of about 7,600 students nationally.
The National Merit Scholarship winners are James Craig of Moscow High School, who plans to study criminology at the University of Idaho; Cam Vis of Moscow’s Logos School, who plans to study business at Liberty University in Virginia; and Israel Ownbey of Moscow, who plans to study computer programming at Liberty. Ownbey is home-schooled.