Whitman County Sheriff deputies arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly led law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed pursuit early Sunday morning.
According to Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies were notified shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday that Idaho State Police Troopers and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing Robert Speer, of Coeur d’Alene, after he allegedly failed to stop for authorities in Idaho.
The pursuit entered Whitman County and the Sheriff’s Office, wildlife officers and the Pullman Police Department responded to assist.
Police used spike strips to try to stop Speer’s 2004 GMC truck near the Steptoe Canyon area. Speers allegedly almost struck pursuing officers as the chase went through back roads and eventually into a field.
Because of extreme weather conditions and wet fields, deputies waited in the area and contained the general location of the vehicle until daylight.
At approximately 7 a.m., deputies used an ATV to search the fields and located Speer asleep in his vehicle.
He was arrested and booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of felony eluding, assault, trespassing and malicious mischief. He may also face additional charges in Idaho.