The break from triple digits was nice while it lasted, but high temperatures will return to the region early next week.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Asotin, Garfield and Nez Perce counties Friday, beginning Monday afternoon and extending through Tuesday evening.
Pullman has managed — barely — to avoid any triple-digit temperatures so far this summer, hitting a high of 99 on July 29. It might not be so fortunate next week, though. The forecasted high for Monday is 97, followed by 100 on Tuesday.
Overnight temperatures should dip into the 50s on the Palouse, but could stay in the upper 60s in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley.
High temperatures are expected to be in the low to upper 90s in Lewiston this weekend. The forecasted high for Monday is 105, 109 on Tuesday and 101 on Wednesday, before dropping back into the 90s on Thursday.
A string of seven consecutive 100-degree days ended in Lewiston on Sunday. The highest temperature during that stretch was 108 on July 29.
High temperatures in the upper 90s are forecasted for Grangeville on Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows in the low- to mid-60s.