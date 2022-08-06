The break from triple digits was nice while it lasted, but high temperatures will return to the region early next week.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Asotin, Garfield and Nez Perce counties Friday, beginning Monday afternoon and extending through Tuesday evening.

Pullman has managed — barely — to avoid any triple-digit temperatures so far this summer, hitting a high of 99 on July 29. It might not be so fortunate next week, though. The forecasted high for Monday is 97, followed by 100 on Tuesday.

