BOISE — House lawmakers rejected a $630 million higher education budget on a 37-32 vote Monday, citing concerns about declining enrollments and the institutions’ alleged “socialist bent.”
The proposed budget included $307 million in state general fund support for Idaho’s four public colleges and universities in fiscal 2021. That was a $1.05 million, 0.3 percent increase over the current year.
The bill was $1.4 million higher than the governor’s recommendation. It now returns to the joint budget committee to be reworked.
The House spent nearly an hour debating the budget. Several lawmakers objected to exceeding the governor’s recommendation, saying the move wasn’t supported by higher enrollment.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, decried the “socialist bent” in higher education, saying the institutions are focusing on “equity and inclusion, instead of reading, writing and arithmetic.”
“Their whole curriculum has turned to the left,” he said. “We have to find a way to stop rubber-stamping their budgets and say we do have a say in who they hire and what’s taught.”
The joint budget committee will now craft a revised budget. It could still try to secure some extra funding for LCSC, or it could retreat entirely and just go with the governor’s recommendation.
