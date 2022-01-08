Highway closed south of Pullman after high winds cause semitruck crash

U.S. Highway 195 between Pullman and the Idaho state line was closed for about three hours Friday afternoon and evening because of high winds that caused a semitruck to crash, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The semitruck was blown onto its side about 5 miles south of Pullman near Staley Road. The driver, who wasn’t named, sustained minor injuries, according to a WSP tweet.
The wreck happened at about 3 p.m. Friday. Crews managed to move the semitruck enough to allow a single lane of traffic around 6 p.m., and eventually moved the truck and trailer completely off the roadway.