Hill says more should be expected of elected officials

Natasha Hill

Natasha Hill visited the Washington State University Foley Institute in Pullman on Thursday to discuss her run for the House of Representatives, as well as potential runs for the position in the future, universal health care and building a community.

Hill is the Democratic candidate in the Washington 5th Congressional District race in Tuesday general election against Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who is seeking her 10th term in Congress. Hill currently runs her own law practice in Spokane.

Hill said she believes many of the Democratic Party’s policies were too little, too late and that she wants more done for students, the elderly and in health care.

