Hill says more should be expected of elected officials

Natasha Hill visited the Washington State University Foley Institute in Pullman on Thursday to discuss her run for the House of Representatives, as well as potential runs for the position in the future, universal health care and building a community.
Hill is the Democratic candidate in the Washington 5th Congressional District race in Tuesday general election against Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who is seeking her 10th term in Congress. Hill currently runs her own law practice in Spokane.
Hill said she believes many of the Democratic Party’s policies were too little, too late and that she wants more done for students, the elderly and in health care.
Hill brought up the rising cost of elderly care facilities and the lack of resources for families to keep their elderly in their homes. She discussed how Spokane is looking to change zoning laws to allow for families to build in-law apartments.
“We’re creating a problem to complain about the problem so we can demonize — is this about politics or is this about our community?” Hill said.
Holding elected officials accountable for what they have or haven’t done, Hill said, is important. Hill said she wants more support and resources for families looking for child care and for seniors looking for help as they age from elected officials.
When asked about her thoughts on universal health care, Hill said she believes investing in the infrastructure to support the system is important. Hill said she believes with everyone paying into a universal health care program, it would raise the quality of care for everyone.
“I think of our post offices in terms of where they’re at; they’re in every neighborhood so you can have access and have the same public service to the post office that anyone else would have regardless of where you live and that should be for every public utility,” Hill said.
When asked about the Democratic Party’s statement that, if it retains control of Congress in the election, it will codify rights to privacy and abortion, Hill said there have been opportunities and pushes to make decisions even before the election.
She said she wants there to be something in abortion law that reflects the majority interest across the country, and that a balance is necessary in the law surrounding the issue. The right to privacy is also a big concern for her.
“Regardless of your morality or your religious beliefs around this issue, the practicality is that it’s not safe for a society like ours to not have safe access for all citizens to all kinds of medical proceedures, whether that’s abortion or not,” Hill said.
Hill said she wants to build a community and to have more people involved in the political process. Her run for Congress is part of her role in her community. Hill said she would be running again in two years if she won or lost the race in November. She said after she watched her sister run for city council and some friends run in races, she saw the opportunity to build voter engagement.
“No one asked me to do this, there’s nobody for me to disappoint, there’s nobody’s expectations for me to live up to. That’s not why I’m doing this; I’m doing this to stir things up,” Hill said.
The Foley Institute will have an election forecast panel at noon Tuesday on Election Day in the Foley Speaker Room on the Washington State University campus.