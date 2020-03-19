In the span of only a few hours, a building that stood in downtown Colfax for more than a century was destroyed by a fire Tuesday night.
Fonks Coffeehouse and three floors of inventory for an online sports apparel business were lost in the fire, which was first reported at approximately 7:02 p.m. Tuesday and was contained shortly after 10 p.m.
Three people, including one firefighter, were taken to the hospital, according to a Colfax Fire Department Facebook post. All three have since been discharged.
Part of Main Street was closed during the night, and on Wednesday morning it had been reduced to two lanes as Colfax firefighters sorted through the damage. A Pullman Fire Department investigator was called in to determine the cause of the fire.
Colfax firefighters were dispatched to the building on Main Street and were greeted with smoke and large flames. The Facebook post stated firefighters from Pullman and six Whitman County Fire Districts also responded to extinguish the fire. More than 80 volunteers were called to the scene.
The roof of the building collapsed. There was some smoke and heat damage to neighboring apartments and to Bruning Funeral Home.
Steve and Debbie Warwick, the owners of Fonks Coffeehouse and the sports apparel business, Teamstores.com, were notified the building was on fire just after it started Tuesday.
They bought the building 10 years ago, and said it was built in the late 19th century. They were in the process of remodeling it, he said.
“A lot of things are going through my mind,” Steve Warwick said. “You worry about insurance, you worry about your employees, you worry about the business.”
Steve Warwick said he hopes Fonks Coffeehouse can return to Colfax in the future. It had been in business for eight years and developed a large customer base, he said.
“We want to figure out a way to continue to provide jobs and service the community,” he said.
Debbie Warwick said generations of Whitman County residents have been in that building since it was built. The coffeehouse was named after Fonks Variety Store, a five-and-dime business that lasted 72 years.
“Everybody in this whole area knows what Fonks was,” she said. “It was iconic.”
The Warwicks also own Sport Town and FIT Workout Facility, Debbie Warwick said.
Nikki Corbeill, owner of Bruning Funeral Home next to Fonks, said her business only received minor exterior damage.
She was grateful nobody was seriously hurt, but saddened by the fate of a historical structure.
“It was a scary night and it was very sad to see an old building go,” she said.
According to the Colfax Fire Department, American Red Cross is helping six displaced residents from the neighboring apartments. The department thanked members of the public who dropped off water and snacks for the crews during the incident.
