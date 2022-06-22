July 1, people of the Palouse will be able to take a tour of historic downtown Pullman to appreciate the notable community significance of antiquated buildings. The tour is sponsored by the City’s Historic Preservation Commission, and this year’s theme is downtown revitalization.
From 5-7 p.m. July 1, participants can get a glimpse into the city’s past and future. The tour will start at Pullman Depot Heritage Center and will finish at Hotel McCoy. Maps will be provided while participants walk through the self-paced tour. Members of the Historic Preservation Commission will be posted at various locations to give information about the attractions.
Along the tour, people will be able to see new reuses of downtown spaces, along with decorative murals, vintage architecture and the city’s historic past.
It is recommended to wear comfortable shoes and attire; the tour is estimated to last half an hour.