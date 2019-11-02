The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission will host its 29th annual Orchid Awards ceremony 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The event will include a slide show and discussion of the six awarded projects, and Stephanie Clarkson, a project architect at the University of Idaho, will highlight her research in preservation and her passion for mid-century modern work in a presentation titled “Idaho Modern.”
Selected properties include the Breakfast Club, which recently expanded into the former Old Peking building next door; the Monarch Motel, formerly the Royal Motor Inn; the Nuart Theater building; the downtown Fire Station; Cynthia King’s residence at 103 S. Polk St.; and the home of Davis and Manisha Wilson at 403 N. Polk St.
Each building has a particular style reflecting the period when it was built, ranging from the 1890s to the 1950s. In each case, the owner or lessor has recently made significant investments that extend the building’s useful life, while respecting its historic character.
The public ceremony is free. Refreshments and beverages will be available for purchase from Patty’s Mexican Kitchen.