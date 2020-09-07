The Latah County Historical Society will hold the inaugural meeting of its new book club, “Lula’s Library,” from 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 16 on the McConnell Mansion lawn, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow.
Social distancing protocols will be followed and masks are encouraged. Attendees are asked to bring their own chair or blanket and a beverage, if desired.
The club’s first selection, “Four Girls on a Homestead,” by Carol Ryrie Brink, will be discussed. The book takes place in the summer of 1911 and provides insight into how the Homestead Act benefitted westward settlement.
Those interested can pick up the book at no charge from the LCHS Centennial Annex, 327 E. Second St., or have it mailed to their home if desired.
For more information, please contact the society at (208) 882-1004 or lchslibrary@latah.id.us.