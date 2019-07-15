The Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative and the Latah County Historical Society welcome residents to join them on a tour of the Hermann family farm outside Genesee. The farm was designated a Century Farm in 2017 by the Idaho State Historical Society.
Attendees are asked to meet at 1 p.m., Saturday, at Genesee City Park, 140 E. Walnut St., to carpool to the Hermann farm. The group will return to Genesee by 3:30 p.m. for a reception by the Pacific Northwest Coop.
The Hermann family has owned and operated the farm since 1909, and today it is known as Rim Rock Ranches. Jim and Ben Hermann operate more than 2,700 acres. The event is free. Attendees can RSVP to the Latah County Historical Society at (208) 882-1004, by email at lchslibrary@latah.id.us or in person at 327 E. Second St., Moscow.