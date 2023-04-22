Historical society in Potlatch honored for preserving past

The Potlatch Historical Society is bringing the Carter’s Log Inn sign back to life.

 

 Courtesy of the Potlatch Historical Society

Each year since 2008, the Idaho Historical Society and Idaho Humanities Council have partnered to recognize an Idaho historical society, museum or interpretive organization for the work it does.

The Potlatch Historical Society has received that honor in 2023 and will accept the Sister Alfreda Elsenohn award next weekend in Potlatch.

Janet Gallimore, executive director and state historic preservation officer for the Idaho State Historical Society, said the award highlights organizations doing important work in state history. The awardees span the state and cover both large and small organizations, Gallimore said.

Recommended for you