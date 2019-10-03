The annual Guy-Albion Historical Society membership meeting and covered-dish lunch will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the Albion Community Center.
Annual membership is $6 for an individual, $12 for a family, or $150 for an individual lifetime membership.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The annual Guy-Albion Historical Society membership meeting and covered-dish lunch will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the Albion Community Center.
Annual membership is $6 for an individual, $12 for a family, or $150 for an individual lifetime membership.