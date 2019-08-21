Zachary Wnek, museum curator of the Latah County Historical Society, will present “Digital History: Can I Get a Scan of That? Moving History into the Digital Age” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at the Troy Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy.
The presentation is hosted by the Troy Historical Society.
Wnek will discuss his process of creating a digital preservation plan, forming digital partnerships and workflows for mass digitization. He will discuss why going digital is essential for historical societies and provide training on how to create digital content.