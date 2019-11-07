The Latah County Historical Society will host its annual Harvest Dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The Harvest Dinner lunch will include bottomless bowls of soups and stews, salad, rolls and homemade desserts.
Local pianist Cecily Groves will provide musical entertainment and a no-host bar will serve craft beers and wine.
A “Vintage Finds and Local Flavors” silent auction will feature antiques, repurposed items, foods and other gifts.
Tickets are $18 for society members, $20 for non-members, $10 for children ages 7 to 12 and free for children 6 and younger. Tickets are available during business hours on weekdays at the Centennial Annex, 327 E. Second St.