University of Idaho professor Lorie Higgins will present “Art Food and Heritage: Marketing Small Town Charm for Big Economic Impact” at 5 p.m. Monday at Colter’s Creek Winery in Moscow, as part of the “History Happy Hour” series hosted by the Latah County Historical Society.
Higgins is a professor of rural sociology and community development. Her work focuses on a number of components related to rural success, including leadership development, community-based planning and entrepreneurship.
The History Happy Hour series is in conjunction with the Smithonian’s traveling exhibit and is free and open to the public.