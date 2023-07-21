Many people wouldn’t know how old Pullman’s structures are just by walking through town, but by peeling back years of paint they’d realize many of its buildings are more than a century old.

Jason Radtke, assistant planner at the Historic Preservation Commission, pointed out some of downtown Pullman’s dwellings were built in the late 1800s.

“Some of the buildings here may not look like it, but a lot of them have been here for some time,” Radtke said. “Even though they’ve changed and been remodeled, it’s important to remember what they represent.”

