One of the most exciting parts of serving as museum curator at the Latah County Historical Society is the opportunity to learn from other people’s experiences. While I enjoy learning about our residents’ daily lives, all too often it is the grand events that tend to get the most attention from researchers.
Regional events, like the closing of the Potlatch mill, national events, like the panic of 1894, and international events, such as World War I, have direct impacts on people living in Latah County. The LCHS archives are full of accounts that tell of the challenges, opportunities and triumphs during trying times.
Our historical society’s archives serve to record stories in their original format so we can preserve these experiences for ours and future generations. Ideally, the LCHS archives contain multiple accounts of the same events. Through recording and preserving our experiences, future generations can learn from them and inform future decisions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has swept the world, and we believe it is the next watershed moment in world history that will be of interest to the public and researchers for years to come. LCHS invites you to add your story to the historical record of this moment. Simply visit www.latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/covid-19 to learn more about how to submit a record of your own experience.
When researching historical events in Latah County, researchers start in a multitude of different directions. Some researchers start with the name of a resident, others research a city or organization, but many are looking for historical information surrounding an event. We know that in years to come researchers will be looking for information regarding the Latah County response to the coronavirus pandemic.
It can be intimidating to put your thoughts down in perpetuity. We know everyone has a different perspective and has been impacted by the pandemic in different ways. Participating in this recording process is your chance to tell precisely how the coronavirus pandemic has affected you.
Recording history does not have to be a solitary exercise. Work together with family or a friend over the phone. Talk about your experiences and how you would like to see them recorded. When you are ready, either submit together or separately.
Young, old, short, and tall — we all have a unique experience with the pandemic in Latah County. Please take the time to tell your story so that future researchers will have a clear vision of how the coronavirus impacted our region.
Thank you in advance for your submission. If you have any questions, please contact me personally. We are all living in a historic time, and I hope that you are well.
Zachary Wnek is museum curator at the Latah County Historical Society. He can be reached at zwnek@latah.id.us.