Police are looking for information about a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon that led to several injuries on State Route 195 near Thornton.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney, a Ford Focus attempted to pass a white Toyota Camry that had pulled over to the shoulder of the highway approximately 2:45 p.m.
The Camry allegedly left the shoulder suddenly and struck the Focus. As the Focus attempted to maneuver out of the way, it rolled over.
Two people not wearing seatbelts were ejected from the Focus. They were transported to Spokane for minor injuries with one being transported by helicopter. The three other occupants of the Focus were transported to Whitman Hospital and Medical Center, also for minor injuries.
Troopers are asking the public for information on the Camry.