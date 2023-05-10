An active shooter reported at area schools Wednesday morning drew a heavy police presence within minutes. Luckily, it turned out to be a hoax.

Separate phone calls to various law enforcement agencies in eastern Washington reported a shooter at a school in each agency's jurisdiction. Among the schools that were mentioned in the bogus reports were Pullman and Clarkston high schools.

Several Whitman County schools were put on lockdown after the threat was made against Pullman High. Pullman Police Department officers quickly determined there was no credibility to the threat.