It’s almost time to ring in the New Year. Here’s a look at the festivities coming to the region. Have an event you’d like to see here? Send the details to briefs@dnews.com
Thursday
Free Family Science Night — 6-8 p.m. at Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court in Pullman. Guests receive free admission to the exhibit hall to learn about and make a New Year’s Eve popper. There will be a puzzle exchange — puzzles should have all pieces. Masks are required.
Friday
New Year’s at Noon — 11:30 a.m. Palouse Science Discovery Center, 950 NE Nelson Court in Pullman. A “ball-drop” will take place at noon. Free with a general admission ticket purchase or a membership. Masks are required. Call (509) 332-6869 or email frontdesk@palousescience.org. Attendees are asked to call to reserve a spot.
New Year’s Eve Party — 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Stomping Grounds, 105 N. Fir St. in Genesee, Idaho. There will be a photo booth, free champagne and appetizers.
NYE Party at Slice Taphouse — 8 p.m. Slice Taphouse, 125 Second St. in Moscow. $10 admission with free champagne, there will be beer and pizza available as well. Live music from Runaway Symphony and Kyle Matthew.
New Year’s Eve 21-22 — 8 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road in Moscow. Tickets are $20 and are sold at the door. Music starts at 9 p.m. and the party ends at 1 a.m. For more information call (208) 882-0550.
New Year’s Eve Game Night — 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road in Moscow. Join Inland Oasis and Safari Pearl Comics to ring in the new year with games.
New Year’s Eve Celebration and Dance — 8 p.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars facility located at 301 B St. in Kendrick. Cost is $10 online or at the door. Music provided by Hi Larious Entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at prmaf.org/product/new-years-eve-celebration-dance-tickets/. There is limited capacity.