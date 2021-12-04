The holiday season is upon us. Here’s a look at the festivities happening this weekend and into next week. Have an event you’d like to see here? Send details to briefs@dnews.com.
TODAY
Holiday Fest and Festival of Lights — Pullman’s all-day holiday celebration. A Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and Music Fest is from 8-11 a.m. at the Gladish Community and Cultural Plaza. A fun run for children is scheduled at 4 p.m. starting at the Pullman YMCA and ending at the Pullman Heritage Depot. Santa will arrive at the depot at 4:30 p.m. to lead children to Pine Street Plaza for treats and a tree lighting. Paradise Creek Brewery will offer free s’mores at 6 p.m., with fire pits available for warming.
Pet pictures with Santa — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church at 419 NE Stadium Way in Pullman. The Whitman County Humane Society is hosting. All donations will be used to offset costs and help the humane society.
Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to noon. The Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, in Moscow, expects a visit from Santa and cookie-decorating kits to take home.
Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. in Moscow. There will be arts, crafts and food vendors.
Craft Bazaar at the Pullman Depot — 1-4 p.m. at 330 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman. There will be a craft bazaar for local handmade and vintage items at the Passenger Car. All proceeds to pay for heritage education and the Passenger Car restoration.
Winterfest 2021 in Colfax — Starts at 11 a.m. with a Victorian Christmas at the Perkins house. Selfies with Santa is from 1-3 p.m at the Whitman County Library and a lighted parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on Mill Street. There will be a fireworks show at the end of the night.
Holiday Gift Gala at the Dahmen Barn — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 419 N. Parkway in Uniontown. There will be a silent auction instead of a soup luncheon this year.
Let it Glow — 2-4 p.m. at Washington State University’s Bryan Hall Theatre on Liberty Road in Pullman. Concert and silent auction. All proceeds will fund WSU School of Music scholarships. Online at youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
THURSDAY
Moscow Light up the Season Parade — The parade begins at 6 p.m. after the lighting of the Winter Wonderland Tree. The parade will be on Main Street in Moscow. The tree lighting is at Friendship Square.
New Saint Andrews College Christmas Concert — 7:30 p.m. at the North Campus, 112 N. Main St. The theme is sing and rejoice. Free and open to the public.
FRIDAY
Merry Grinchmas — 3:30-5:30 p.m. in downtown Pullman. Dueling pianos, hot cocoa and free ornaments for the first 25 Washington State University fall 2021 graduates to enter Pine Street Plaza.
UI Holiday Jazz Concert — 7 p.m. ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center. Area high school vocalists join UI faculty for annual jazz concerts. Admission is free. Clear tote bags and masks are required. The concert can be watched online at uidaho.edu/live.
DEC. 11
Alternative Giving Market on the Palouse — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St. in Moscow. Participants can donate to local charities.
Merry Grinchmas — from 1-4 p.m. at High Street Plaza in Pullman there will be ponies for petting and pictures with Santa or the Grinch. From 4-6 p.m. an outdoor movie and s’mores are planned at Rock Star Body Bar and Monroe. From 6-9 p.m. a gingerbread bazaar is scheduled for Pups & Cups Cafe.
Artists Market — 1-5 p.m. at 130 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman. Ceramics, prints, paintings and crafts for sale
“Glory, Hallelujah!” — 7:30-9:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown. Cost is $8-$20 and proof of vaccination and masks are required.
Dec. 13-16
Santa visits Pullman — The Pullman Lion’s Club will escort Santa Claus on his sleigh throughout Pullman Dec. 13-16. Santa will travel across College Hill on Dec. 13, Pioneer Hill and the south side of Sunnyside Hill on Dec. 14, the north side of Sunnyside Hill on Dec. 15 and Military Hill on Dec. 16. The Pullman’s Lion Club will have a map up on its Facebook page with the exact route.