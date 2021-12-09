The holiday season is upon us. Here’s a look at coming festivities in the region. Have an event you’d like to see here? Send details to briefs@dnews.com.
Today
Moscow Light Up the Season Parade — The parade begins at 6 p.m. after the lighting of the Winter Wonderland Tree. The parade will be on Main Street in Moscow. The tree lighting is at Friendship Square.
New Saint Andrews College Christmas Concert — 7:30 p.m. at the North Campus, 112 N. Main St. The theme is sing and rejoice. Free.
Friday
Holiday Make and Take — 4-5 p.m. at the Colfax Library, 102 S Main St. Children ages 10 and older can craft one gift to give and one to keep. Space is limited. Call (509) 397-4366 to register.
Saturday
26th Annual Potlatch Lighted Christmas Parade and Fireworks — Parade at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 6 p.m. at Scenic 6 Park.
Tree lighting in Troy — 5-8 p.m. at Troy City Park. Tree lighting at 6 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand along with food, hot beverages, cookies and other festive treats. There will be carolers and performances by Marilou’s School of Dance and Troy preschoolers.
Alternative Giving Market on the Palouse — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St. in Moscow. Participants can donate to local charities.
Artists Market — 1-5 p.m. at 130 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman. Ceramics, prints, paintings and crafts for sale
“Glory, Hallelujah!” 7 — 30-9 — 30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 207 S. St. Boniface St., in Uniontown. Cost is $8-$20 and proof of vaccination and masks are required.
Sunday
Christmas Caroling and Chili Dinner — 5 p.m. Palouse Federation Church, 635 N. Bridge St. Meet in the parking lot to head out for caroling through Palouse neighborhoods. Dinner to follow, masks required.
Dec. 17
“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” — Drinks and dessert start at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. A staged reading at the 1912 Center from the Moscow Community Theater. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or at moscowcommunitytheatre.org. One night only, seats limited and masks required.
Dec. 18
Gingerbread House Extravaganza! — 11 a.m. to noon Palouse Library, 120 E. Main St. Drop off your entry in the contest. All houses will be displayed in St. Elmo’s windows with prizes for the winners.
Christmas Cookie and Hot Cocoa Station — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown Palouse by City Hall, 120 E. Main St. Festive treats available for everyone. Free.
Santa comes to Palouse — noon at the Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St. Hosted by the Lions Club. Masks required.
Double-Feature Drive-in Movie — 6 p.m. at the RV Park in Palouse, 490 W. Main St. Bundle up and tune the radio to watch “Charlie Brown’s Christmas” and “Muppets Christmas Carol.”
Dec. 19
Christmas Pageant — 6 p.m. at Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St. An Intergenerational pageant with live music and acting. Masks required.