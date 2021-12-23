The holiday season is upon us. Here’s a look at coming festivities in the region. Have an event you’d like to see here? Send details to briefs@dnews.com.
Today
Palouse All Around Town Christmas Parade — Meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St. in Palouse, 6 p.m. parade start time. Decorate your car and join the Christmas caroling motorcade. Carols will be broadcast on 107.5 FM.
Friday
Christmas Eve Service — 4 p.m. Emmanuel Lutheran Church 1036 W. A St. in Moscow. All are welcome and masks are required.
Christmas Eve services — 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. at Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St. in Palouse. See the church website for more information. Masks are required.
Christmas Eve service — 6 p.m. Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1300 SE Sunnymead Way in Pullman. Everyone is welcome.