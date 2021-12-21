The holiday season is upon us. Here’s a look at coming festivities in the region. Have an event you’d like to see here? Send details to briefs@dnews.com.
Today
Christmas shop in Deary — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ACS Thrift Store, 405 Main St. in Deary. Look for Christmas decorations and holiday gifts with a “bag day” special of $4 per paper grocery bag. Some of the proceeds will go toward a new truck for the food bank.
Thursday
Palouse All Around Town Christmas Parade — Meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Palouse Federated Church, 635 N Bridge St. in Palouse, 6 p.m. parade start time. Decorate your car and join the Christmas caroling motorcade. Carols will be broadcast on 107.5 FM.
Friday
Christmas Eve Service — 4 p.m. Emmanuel Lutheran Church 1036 W. A St. in Moscow. All are welcome and masks are required.
Christmas Eve services — 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. at Palouse Federated Church, 635 N Bridge St. in Palouse. See the church website for more information. Masks are required.