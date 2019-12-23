All city, county, state and federal offices and post offices will be closed Wednesday in recognition of Christmas Day.
Police and emergency services will continue to operate as usual.
Latah County and Whitman County offices will be closed Christmas day and resume normal hours Wednesday.
All banks will be closed. Most businesses and retail outlets also will be closed.
County libraries will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Neill Public Library will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Due dates for library materials have been extended in anticipation of these closures, and no late fines will be charged for these days. Drop boxes will remain open at all locations, and access to the library’s web resources will remain available.
University of Idaho offices are closed today through Jan. 1, and will re-open Jan. 2. Washington State University offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News office will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed all day Wednesday. The newspaper will publish as usual.